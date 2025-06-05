Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price (MPST)
The live price of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) today is 0.99921 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.68M USD. MPST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maxi PayFi Strategy Token price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 29.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MPST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MPST price information.
During today, the price change of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token to USD was $ -0.0010001392363642.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token to USD was $ -0.0124027940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010001392363642
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0124027940
|-1.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.09%
-0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure. Backed by strategic partners, including Solana, Circle, Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), Galaxy Digital, and others, Huma has processed over $3.8 billion in transaction volume and delivered double-digit real-world yield to its LPs. The Huma Protocol is offered in two forms: Huma (Permissionless) – Launched in April 2025, this version is open to all, allowing retail investors to participate in Huma pools and join the broader PayFi movement. Huma Institutional – A permissioned service tailored for institutional investors, offering access to curated, receivables-backed credit opportunities within a regulated framework.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MPST to VND
₫26,294.21115
|1 MPST to AUD
A$1.5287913
|1 MPST to GBP
￡0.7294233
|1 MPST to EUR
€0.8693127
|1 MPST to USD
$0.99921
|1 MPST to MYR
RM4.2166662
|1 MPST to TRY
₺39.3089214
|1 MPST to JPY
¥143.0269194
|1 MPST to RUB
₽79.1074557
|1 MPST to INR
₹85.732218
|1 MPST to IDR
Rp16,380.4891824
|1 MPST to KRW
₩1,357.6166349
|1 MPST to PHP
₱55.5860523
|1 MPST to EGP
￡E.49.6207686
|1 MPST to BRL
R$5.6255523
|1 MPST to CAD
C$1.3589256
|1 MPST to BDT
৳122.0435094
|1 MPST to NGN
₦1,571.0778672
|1 MPST to UAH
₴41.3972703
|1 MPST to VES
Bs96.92337
|1 MPST to PKR
Rs281.77722
|1 MPST to KZT
₸509.796942
|1 MPST to THB
฿32.474325
|1 MPST to TWD
NT$29.8863711
|1 MPST to AED
د.إ3.6671007
|1 MPST to CHF
Fr0.8093601
|1 MPST to HKD
HK$7.8338064
|1 MPST to MAD
.د.م9.1827399
|1 MPST to MXN
$19.1948241