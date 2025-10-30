Matr1x (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00691505 24H High $ 0.00803499 All Time High $ 0.474276 Lowest Price $ 0.00692641 Price Change (1H) -0.85% Price Change (1D) -11.33% Price Change (7D) -18.88%

Matr1x (MAX) real-time price is $0.00692135. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00691505 and a high of $ 0.00803499, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.474276, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00692641.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, -11.33% over 24 hours, and -18.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Matr1x (MAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.53M Circulation Supply 151.35M Total Supply 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matr1x is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 151.35M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.53M.