Mahina Token (MHNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0, 24H High $ 0, All Time High $ 0, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -0.56%, Price Change (1D) +1.31%, Price Change (7D) -27.21%

Mahina Token (MHNA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MHNA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MHNA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MHNA has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, +1.31% over 24 hours, and -27.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mahina Token (MHNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.24M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.24M, Circulation Supply 10.00B, Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mahina Token is $ 4.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MHNA is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.24M.