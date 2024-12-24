LORDS Price (LORDS)
The live price of LORDS (LORDS) today is 0.138109 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.00M USD. LORDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LORDS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.94K USD
- LORDS price change within the day is +5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 159.47M USD
During today, the price change of LORDS to USD was $ +0.00696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LORDS to USD was $ -0.0216524389.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LORDS to USD was $ +0.2182665658.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LORDS to USD was $ +0.07654715297657019.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00696
|+5.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0216524389
|-15.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2182665658
|+158.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07654715297657019
|+124.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of LORDS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
+5.31%
-31.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LORDS is the native token of the Realmverse. The Realms + Bibliotheca team is building a massively multiplayer strategy game on StarkNet. Realms are part of the greater Loot ecosystem. $LORDS will be the token on StarkNet that users will transact with on a native AMM and NFT marketplace. $LORDS will be emitted to active participants within the game The game is in active development and the $LORDS token is currently being distributed to holders of the Realms NFTs before the main launch of the game.
|1 LORDS to AUD
A$0.2209744
|1 LORDS to GBP
￡0.10910611
|1 LORDS to EUR
€0.13258464
|1 LORDS to USD
$0.138109
|1 LORDS to MYR
RM0.62010941
|1 LORDS to TRY
₺4.8614368
|1 LORDS to JPY
¥21.70106717
|1 LORDS to RUB
₽13.97939298
|1 LORDS to INR
₹11.75169481
|1 LORDS to IDR
Rp2,227.56420427
|1 LORDS to PHP
₱8.08075759
|1 LORDS to EGP
￡E.7.05322663
|1 LORDS to BRL
R$0.85489471
|1 LORDS to CAD
C$0.19749587
|1 LORDS to BDT
৳16.52336076
|1 LORDS to NGN
₦213.78996982
|1 LORDS to UAH
₴5.81162672
|1 LORDS to VES
Bs7.043559
|1 LORDS to PKR
Rs38.52412446
|1 LORDS to KZT
₸72.11913871
|1 LORDS to THB
฿4.74128197
|1 LORDS to TWD
NT$4.5161643
|1 LORDS to CHF
Fr0.12291701
|1 LORDS to HKD
HK$1.07172584
|1 LORDS to MAD
.د.م1.39075763