Discover key insights into Locked Money (LMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Locked Money (LMY) Information

Locked Money--Secure Asset Management Powered by AI

What is Locked Money? LM is a pioneering self-custodial platform designed for secure, efficient management of digital assets. It combines blockchain technology with advanced legal frameworks, making it a fortress for your crypto wealth.

Access to your own AI Agent Your AI agent provides comprehensive insights into cryptocurrency behaviors, trends, and community dynamics, offering suggestions on DeFi protocols and predicting market movements.

Fully Autonomous AI Crypto Trading Your AI agent can autonomously trade cryptocurrency by continuously analyzing market data, identifying trends, and executing trades based on pre-set strategies or real-time conditions.

Self-Custody and Control With LM, you establish complete sovereignty over your digital assets through seedless vaults, providing an impenetrable method of asset management that prioritises security and user autonomy.

Advanced Legal Frameworks Giving you peace of mind through legal clarity and protection. LM offers access to sophisticated legal structures like Foundations and Series LLCs, traditionally used by high-net-worth individuals for asset protection and tax efficiency.