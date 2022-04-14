Liqwid Finance (LQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liqwid Finance (LQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liqwid Finance (LQ) Information Liqwid is an algorithmic and non-custodial liquidity protocol for earning interest on supplied assets and borrowing Cardano native assets. Users of the protocol can interact with money markets implemented as a set of pooled liquidity smart contracts. Users supply assets (a lender) when they call the market contract's mint function and borrow against their supplied assets as collateral (a borrower) when they call the borrow contract. The Liqwid DAO Token LQ unlocks voting power for protocol users to participate in the protocol's decentralized governance and when staked is used as a reserve asset generating two layers of yield for LQ stakers (liquidation profit and percent of total revenue). Official Website: https://www.liqwid.finance/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UDRdjcN8sWtsir0gwcb7KMTvQOFbtII/view

Liqwid Finance (LQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liqwid Finance (LQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.68M Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 20.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.32M All-Time High: $ 125.74 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 3.35

Liqwid Finance (LQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liqwid Finance (LQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

