Kovin Segnocchi Price (KOVIN)
The live price of Kovin Segnocchi (KOVIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 228.50K USD. KOVIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kovin Segnocchi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.97K USD
- Kovin Segnocchi price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.42B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KOVIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KOVIN price information.
During today, the price change of Kovin Segnocchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kovin Segnocchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kovin Segnocchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kovin Segnocchi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kovin Segnocchi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+0.01%
-40.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avalanche is no longer comparable to anything else in the crypto space. It's absolutely in its own new category of performant, flexible, multi-vm compute. It is becoming the first, true "decentralized AWS" of the crypto space, and nothing compares. Kovin Segnocchi, 2024.
