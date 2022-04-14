Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO) Information
$LOTTO combines viral meme culture with solid tokenomics, ensuring that our community grows in both numbers and value. This is a meme coin that doesn't just aim to entertain—it's here to win! On the surface, $LOTTO may appear as yet another meme coin… But is it though!? NFT's will become your ticket to an assortment of giveaways. The community driven coin's focal point, is to uplift, inspire, encourage, and even motivate all Future #LottoBallers!
Official Website: https://justalotto.com/

Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 640.85K
Total Supply: $ 999.98M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 640.85K
All-Time High: $ 0.00502766
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00064128

Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Just a LOTTO ($LOTTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $LOTTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $LOTTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $LOTTO's tokenomics, explore $LOTTO token's live price!

