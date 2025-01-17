JESUS ON SOL Price (JESUS)
The live price of JESUS ON SOL (JESUS) today is 0.01671565 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JESUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JESUS ON SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.95K USD
- JESUS ON SOL price change within the day is +7.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JESUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JESUS price information.
During today, the price change of JESUS ON SOL to USD was $ +0.0010991.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JESUS ON SOL to USD was $ -0.0088065549.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JESUS ON SOL to USD was $ -0.0129212124.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JESUS ON SOL to USD was $ -0.009524173978383352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0010991
|+7.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0088065549
|-52.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0129212124
|-77.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009524173978383352
|-36.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of JESUS ON SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.74%
+7.04%
+49.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THE MISSION OF JESUSONSOL IS to INFLUENCE CULTURE AND BRING LIGHT INTO DARK PLACES ON SOLANA JUST AS JESUS COIN ON THE ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN HAS DONE. WE ARE CONTINUING THE LEGACY AS IT OPERATES AS A DECENTRALIZED, FAITH-BASED CRYPTOCURRENCY THAT INSPIRES INDIVIDUALS TO LOVE ONE ANOTHER AND PURSUE A HIGHER CALLING.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JESUS to AUD
A$0.0269121965
|1 JESUS to GBP
￡0.013706833
|1 JESUS to EUR
€0.0162141805
|1 JESUS to USD
$0.01671565
|1 JESUS to MYR
RM0.075220425
|1 JESUS to TRY
₺0.5942413575
|1 JESUS to JPY
¥2.601623766
|1 JESUS to RUB
₽1.720040385
|1 JESUS to INR
₹1.4477424465
|1 JESUS to IDR
Rp274.027005336
|1 JESUS to PHP
₱0.97953709
|1 JESUS to EGP
￡E.0.8423016035
|1 JESUS to BRL
R$0.101296839
|1 JESUS to CAD
C$0.024070536
|1 JESUS to BDT
৳2.032288727
|1 JESUS to NGN
₦25.99617888
|1 JESUS to UAH
₴0.705066117
|1 JESUS to VES
Bs0.9026451
|1 JESUS to PKR
Rs4.662663411
|1 JESUS to KZT
₸8.867652325
|1 JESUS to THB
฿0.575352673
|1 JESUS to TWD
NT$0.5501120415
|1 JESUS to CHF
Fr0.0152112415
|1 JESUS to HKD
HK$0.130047757
|1 JESUS to MAD
.د.م0.168159439