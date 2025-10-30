Hypr (HYPR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0022382 24H High $ 0.00271835 All Time High $ 0.00874279 Lowest Price $ 0.00118399 Price Change (1H) -0.74% Price Change (1D) +4.26% Price Change (7D) +80.39%

Hypr (HYPR) real-time price is $0.00248714. Over the past 24 hours, HYPR traded between a low of $ 0.0022382 and a high of $ 0.00271835, showing active market volatility. HYPR's all-time high price is $ 0.00874279, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00118399.

In terms of short-term performance, HYPR has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, +4.26% over 24 hours, and +80.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hypr (HYPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.89M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.49M Circulation Supply 760.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hypr is $ 1.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYPR is 760.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.49M.