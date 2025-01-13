Gold Reserve Price (GOR)
The live price of Gold Reserve (GOR) today is 0.00184135 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 790.32K USD. GOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gold Reserve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.67K USD
- Gold Reserve price change within the day is -6.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 429.54M USD
During today, the price change of Gold Reserve to USD was $ -0.000126685242084696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold Reserve to USD was $ -0.0001856975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold Reserve to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000126685242084696
|-6.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001856975
|-10.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gold Reserve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-6.43%
+19.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GoldReserve is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) token that connects a physical gold mining operation with the digital world through blockchain technology. Created by the owners and key partners of a licensed mining company, GoldReserve offers investors a unique way to access and benefit from the proven stability of gold, combined with the transparency and innovation of Web3. This project not only tokenizes a tangible asset but also allows holders to actively follow the mining journey, receiving updates on extraction, processing, and overall growth. Managed by CEO Alan Mike, a partner in the mining operation, GoldReserve operates with a commitment to transparency, offering regular real-time reporting on all aspects of the project.
