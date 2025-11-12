God the dog is a community-driven meme coin on Abstract chain created by @nishseq.

God is a shy, dyslexic but full of potential dog who wants to push his boundaries, make new friends and live up to his full potential.

From birth, God was mocked for being different from his siblings. He was small, clumsy and struggled with his words. The simplest things were challenges for him, yet even when it got him down, he always bounced back.

Though he didn’t know it yet, God’s sheer grit and unique way of looking at the world became his biggest strength, a superpower that didn’t detract from his way of life, but instead enhanced it.

God was destined for great things. He was a special dog.

All because he was the pup that never gave up.