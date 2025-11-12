God The Dog (GOD) Tokenomics
God The Dog (GOD) Information
God the dog is a community-driven meme coin on Abstract chain created by @nishseq.
God is a shy, dyslexic but full of potential dog who wants to push his boundaries, make new friends and live up to his full potential.
From birth, God was mocked for being different from his siblings. He was small, clumsy and struggled with his words. The simplest things were challenges for him, yet even when it got him down, he always bounced back.
Though he didn’t know it yet, God’s sheer grit and unique way of looking at the world became his biggest strength, a superpower that didn’t detract from his way of life, but instead enhanced it.
God was destined for great things. He was a special dog.
All because he was the pup that never gave up.
God The Dog (GOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of God The Dog (GOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
