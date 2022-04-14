Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Information Our vision for building the ultimate intelligence platform for degens. Here's what we're working on to give you that institutional-grade edge. After 6 months of building in stealth, I am excited to announce that $BRAIN is live on @virtuals_io We built an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, but made it for crypto natives who understand what real alpha means. Our results speak for themselves: $8k → $94k in Q4 2024 testing. But more importantly: caught every major move early. Zero VC backing. Built what traders actually need - because we're traders ourselves. The Gigabrain Terminal combines: • Real-time market intelligence • Advanced on-chain analytics • Protocol-specific signals • Sentiment analysis that matters Official Website: https://gigabrain.gg/ Whitepaper: https://gigabrain.gg/token Buy BRAIN Now!

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.61M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.61M All-Time High: $ 0.01611427 All-Time Low: $ 0.00115011 Current Price: $ 0.01361136

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRAIN's tokenomics, explore BRAIN token's live price!

