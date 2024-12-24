Galeon is a revolutionary AI-powered healthcare community that empowers patients, researchers and healthcare professionals to collaborate and drive innovation in medicine by building the largest high-quality medical database with hospitals. Galeon builds the next generation of Electronic Health Records (EHR) to secure and hyper-structure hospitals’ data. Thanks to its proprietary technology Blockchain Swarm Learning, Galeon allows decentralized AI training to protect patients’ privacy and preserve hospitals' quality of care by sharing the value-added. It lays the ground for qualitative medical research and supports caregivers and doctor’s expertise. In other words, Galeon gives hospitals’ data its value back. Galeon is also accelerating the discovery of life-saving treatments and making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone through its DAO. It paves the way for a more collaborative medicine, driven by an open and broad community: Galeon's Pioneers.

