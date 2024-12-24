Finance Wizard Price (WIZARD)
The live price of Finance Wizard (WIZARD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 261.25K USD. WIZARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finance Wizard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.18K USD
- Finance Wizard price change within the day is +31.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.83M USD
During today, the price change of Finance Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finance Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finance Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finance Wizard to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+31.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-75.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finance Wizard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
+31.64%
-31.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Finance Wizard is your ultimate AI-powered trading and analysis assistant, specializing in predicting future stock prices. Known for its precision and innovation, Finance Wizard is ranked among the top custom GPTs worldwide on ChatGPT.com, holding the #8 spot in research and analysis. With over 700K+ uses, it’s trusted by traders for market insights, stock trend predictions, and technical analysis.
