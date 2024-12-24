enqAI Price (ENQAI)
The live price of enqAI (ENQAI) today is 0.01685798 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.52M USD. ENQAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key enqAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 217.06K USD
- enqAI price change within the day is -3.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.76M USD
During today, the price change of enqAI to USD was $ -0.00063419200717986.
In the past 30 days, the price change of enqAI to USD was $ -0.0037507572.
In the past 60 days, the price change of enqAI to USD was $ -0.0021887962.
In the past 90 days, the price change of enqAI to USD was $ -0.00720815233340248.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00063419200717986
|-3.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0037507572
|-22.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021887962
|-12.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00720815233340248
|-29.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of enqAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
-3.62%
-21.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ENQAI is a decentralized AI platform providing bias-free, unrestricted generative tools. Built on principles of transparency and independence from corporate control, ENQAI empowers developers and users through an open API, while decentralized governance shapes the platform’s evolution. We believe AI should start from decentralized foundations, rejecting the centralized, authoritarian approach of mainstream AI companies. This decentralized model not only fosters innovation but also ensures resilience and flexibility for the technological shifts AI will drive in the coming years.
|1 ENQAI to AUD
A$0.026972768
|1 ENQAI to GBP
￡0.0133178042
|1 ENQAI to EUR
€0.0161836608
|1 ENQAI to USD
$0.01685798
|1 ENQAI to MYR
RM0.0756923302
|1 ENQAI to TRY
₺0.593400896
|1 ENQAI to JPY
¥2.648388658
|1 ENQAI to RUB
₽1.7065333154
|1 ENQAI to INR
₹1.4342769384
|1 ENQAI to IDR
Rp271.9028651594
|1 ENQAI to PHP
₱0.9866975694
|1 ENQAI to EGP
￡E.0.8611056184
|1 ENQAI to BRL
R$0.1041823164
|1 ENQAI to CAD
C$0.0241069114
|1 ENQAI to BDT
৳2.0168887272
|1 ENQAI to NGN
₦26.0958158804
|1 ENQAI to UAH
₴0.7093837984
|1 ENQAI to VES
Bs0.85975698
|1 ENQAI to PKR
Rs4.7023649412
|1 ENQAI to KZT
₸8.8030685762
|1 ENQAI to THB
฿0.5780601342
|1 ENQAI to TWD
NT$0.551255946
|1 ENQAI to CHF
Fr0.0150036022
|1 ENQAI to HKD
HK$0.1308179248
|1 ENQAI to MAD
.د.م0.1697598586