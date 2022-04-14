Elons Pet Snail (GARY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elons Pet Snail (GARY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elons Pet Snail (GARY) Information GaryTheSnail ($GARY) is a cryptocurrency project inspired by Elon Musk’s playful reference to his “snail” as a symbol for motivating efficiency in hyperloop and tunnel-boring developments. Created to entertain and engage the crypto community, $GARY aims to provide a community-driven token with zero transaction tax, and a deflationary mechanism through its burned liquidity, ensuring scarcity over time. With no bold claims or investment promises, the project seeks to foster a lighthearted and inclusive community. Official Website: https://garythesnail.vip/ Buy GARY Now!

Elons Pet Snail (GARY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elons Pet Snail (GARY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 155.04K Total Supply: $ 44.00M Circulating Supply: $ 44.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 155.04K All-Time High: $ 0.164411 All-Time Low: $ 0.00170855 Current Price: $ 0.00352358

Elons Pet Snail (GARY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elons Pet Snail (GARY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GARY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GARY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GARY's tokenomics, explore GARY token's live price!

