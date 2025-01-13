What is DogeLumens (DXLM)

Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DogeLumens (DXLM) Resource Official Website