DePlan Price (DPLN)
The live price of DePlan (DPLN) today is 0.071189 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 396.10K USD. DPLN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DePlan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.17K USD
- DePlan price change within the day is +3.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.58M USD
During today, the price change of DePlan to USD was $ +0.00230403.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePlan to USD was $ -0.0267472093.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePlan to USD was $ -0.0301183217.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePlan to USD was $ -0.08584161199960566.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00230403
|+3.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0267472093
|-37.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0301183217
|-42.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08584161199960566
|-54.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of DePlan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.77%
+3.34%
-26.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DePlan is a protocol that lets customers use their favorite apps and services without subscriptions and makes product monetization for developers easier. Better for Users. Better for Builders. Welcome to the sustainable Internet without subscriptions.
