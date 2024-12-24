DePINs Price (DEPINS)
The live price of DePINs (DEPINS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. DEPINS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DePINs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.75K USD
- DePINs price change within the day is +0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.57B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEPINS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEPINS price information.
During today, the price change of DePINs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePINs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePINs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePINs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DePINs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+0.17%
-30.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEPINS is the first DePIN meme token, blending decentralized IoT infrastructure with community-driven governance. Launched through a fair claim process, DEPINS empowers its global community (CTO) to shape its future. With a focus on openness, transparency, and scalability, DEPINS represents a new era in decentralized ecosystems, combining utility and meme culture to drive engagement and adoption.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEPINS to AUD
A$--
|1 DEPINS to GBP
￡--
|1 DEPINS to EUR
€--
|1 DEPINS to USD
$--
|1 DEPINS to MYR
RM--
|1 DEPINS to TRY
₺--
|1 DEPINS to JPY
¥--
|1 DEPINS to RUB
₽--
|1 DEPINS to INR
₹--
|1 DEPINS to IDR
Rp--
|1 DEPINS to PHP
₱--
|1 DEPINS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEPINS to BRL
R$--
|1 DEPINS to CAD
C$--
|1 DEPINS to BDT
৳--
|1 DEPINS to NGN
₦--
|1 DEPINS to UAH
₴--
|1 DEPINS to VES
Bs--
|1 DEPINS to PKR
Rs--
|1 DEPINS to KZT
₸--
|1 DEPINS to THB
฿--
|1 DEPINS to TWD
NT$--
|1 DEPINS to CHF
Fr--
|1 DEPINS to HKD
HK$--
|1 DEPINS to MAD
.د.م--