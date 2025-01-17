DEPIN Price (DEPIN)
The live price of DEPIN (DEPIN) today is 0.01982816 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.11M USD. DEPIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEPIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 267.17K USD
- DEPIN price change within the day is +5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 963.47M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEPIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEPIN price information.
During today, the price change of DEPIN to USD was $ +0.0010159.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEPIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEPIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEPIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0010159
|+5.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEPIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.49%
+5.40%
+34.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEPIN is Airmoney Degn Official Token Degn is first DePIN hardware wallet built for the trenches. Degn allows you to : - run nodes - stake assets - gamble - trade perps DEPIN powers Proof-of-Activity on Degn hardware allowing you to earn rewards for all your on-chain activity on device. Degn performs regular buybacks of token 50% profit of hardware sales is used to buyback 50% of trading fees are also set aside for buyback These are then used to fulfill PoA rewards
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEPIN to AUD
A$0.0319233376
|1 DEPIN to GBP
￡0.0162590912
|1 DEPIN to EUR
€0.0192333152
|1 DEPIN to USD
$0.01982816
|1 DEPIN to MYR
RM0.08922672
|1 DEPIN to TRY
₺0.704891088
|1 DEPIN to JPY
¥3.0874427936
|1 DEPIN to RUB
₽2.0545939392
|1 DEPIN to INR
₹1.7169203744
|1 DEPIN to IDR
Rp325.0517512704
|1 DEPIN to PHP
₱1.1613353312
|1 DEPIN to EGP
￡E.0.9991409824
|1 DEPIN to BRL
R$0.119960368
|1 DEPIN to CAD
C$0.0285525504
|1 DEPIN to BDT
৳2.4107076928
|1 DEPIN to NGN
₦30.836754432
|1 DEPIN to UAH
₴0.8363517888
|1 DEPIN to VES
Bs1.07072064
|1 DEPIN to PKR
Rs5.5308669504
|1 DEPIN to KZT
₸10.51883888
|1 DEPIN to THB
฿0.6832783936
|1 DEPIN to TWD
NT$0.652346464
|1 DEPIN to CHF
Fr0.0180436256
|1 DEPIN to HKD
HK$0.1542630848
|1 DEPIN to MAD
.د.م0.1994712896