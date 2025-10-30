Copper Inu (COPPER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +5.15% Price Change (7D) +5.15%

Copper Inu (COPPER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COPPER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COPPER's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COPPER has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +5.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Copper Inu (COPPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.39K$ 7.39K $ 7.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.39K$ 7.39K $ 7.39K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,881,403.815326 999,881,403.815326 999,881,403.815326

The current Market Cap of Copper Inu is $ 7.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COPPER is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999881403.815326. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.39K.