Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem invested by Binance Labs (the blockchain incubator of world’s largest exchange, https://labs.binance.com), DHVC and various class-leading funds. Contentos TestNet was launched and its real-time network status can be viewed on Contentos Block Explorer (https://explorer.contentos.io). It aims to create a decentralized content ecosystem, where assets can be freely produced, authenticated, and distributed. The team consists of experts from the content industry, who have worked on top-tier consumer applications and blockchain projects. Contentos is not only a blueprint for what digital content ecosystem might look like in the future but we have multiple working use cases: Contentos is working with strategic partners, LiveMe and Cheetah Mobile, that have amassed over 60+ million monthly active users. With real-time user feedback, Contentos will become a premier blockchain project as it places the interest of users first.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Contentos (COS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Contentos (COS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
