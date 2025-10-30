Comet Portfolio (COMET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00006353 24H High $ 0.00008118 All Time High $ 0.00289967 Lowest Price $ 0.00002403 Price Change (1H) -0.12% Price Change (1D) -15.32% Price Change (7D) +15.65%

Comet Portfolio (COMET) real-time price is $0.00006558. Over the past 24 hours, COMET traded between a low of $ 0.00006353 and a high of $ 0.00008118, showing active market volatility. COMET's all-time high price is $ 0.00289967, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002403.

In terms of short-term performance, COMET has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -15.32% over 24 hours, and +15.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Comet Portfolio (COMET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.56K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.56K Circulation Supply 999.78M Total Supply 999,777,506.9027954

The current Market Cap of Comet Portfolio is $ 65.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMET is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999777506.9027954. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.56K.