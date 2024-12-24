Coinye West Price (COINYE)
The live price of Coinye West (COINYE) today is 0.00255464 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.25M USD. COINYE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinye West Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.78K USD
- Coinye West price change within the day is +1.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 879.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COINYE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COINYE price information.
During today, the price change of Coinye West to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinye West to USD was $ -0.0011448849.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinye West to USD was $ +0.0012671918.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinye West to USD was $ +0.0016487310618535333.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011448849
|-44.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012671918
|+49.60%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0016487310618535333
|+182.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinye West: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.07%
+1.50%
-52.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinye West is the oldest meme and most memorable memecoin in existence that pays homage to the world's oldest and most beloved meme. With its iconic and recognizable face, Coinye West has captured the hearts of internet users for years. As the most popular meme in history, Trollface holds immense cultural significance and represents the essence of humor, satire, and internet culture. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Coinye West decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Coinye West – the one and only coin for all frens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COINYE to AUD
A$0.004087424
|1 COINYE to GBP
￡0.0020181656
|1 COINYE to EUR
€0.0024524544
|1 COINYE to USD
$0.00255464
|1 COINYE to MYR
RM0.0114703336
|1 COINYE to TRY
₺0.089923328
|1 COINYE to JPY
¥0.4014105832
|1 COINYE to RUB
₽0.2585806608
|1 COINYE to INR
₹0.2173487712
|1 COINYE to IDR
Rp41.2038651992
|1 COINYE to PHP
₱0.1495230792
|1 COINYE to EGP
￡E.0.1304910112
|1 COINYE to BRL
R$0.0157876752
|1 COINYE to CAD
C$0.0036531352
|1 COINYE to BDT
৳0.3056371296
|1 COINYE to NGN
₦3.9545316272
|1 COINYE to UAH
₴0.1074992512
|1 COINYE to VES
Bs0.13028664
|1 COINYE to PKR
Rs0.7125912816
|1 COINYE to KZT
₸1.3340074616
|1 COINYE to THB
฿0.0875986056
|1 COINYE to TWD
NT$0.083536728
|1 COINYE to CHF
Fr0.0022736296
|1 COINYE to HKD
HK$0.0198240064
|1 COINYE to MAD
.د.م0.0257252248