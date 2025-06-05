Clickme Price (CLICKME)
The live price of Clickme (CLICKME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 86.70K USD. CLICKME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clickme Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Clickme price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLICKME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLICKME price information.
During today, the price change of Clickme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clickme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clickme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clickme to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Clickme: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-27.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Clickme is a decentralized gambling platform built on the Solana blockchain, introducing a high-adrenaline game of timing, risk, and reward. At its core, the platform revolves around a single, compelling mechanic: a button that users can click by spending a small amount of SOL. Every time a player clicks the button, the game timer resets. If the timer runs out without another click, the last person to click the button claims the entire pot of accumulated SOL. This simple yet addictive format creates a game theory-driven battleground where players must balance timing and strategy, knowing that every click brings them closer to a potential win—or a loss if someone outlasts them. The game is transparent, provably fair, and fully on-chain, leveraging Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and low fees to offer seamless, real-time interaction. Clickme caters to both casual participants and high-stakes thrill-seekers, combining the excitement of last-man-standing gameplay with the transparency and security of decentralized finance. With a sleek UI and robust smart contract foundation, the platform aims to redefine blockchain-based gaming and introduce a new wave of interactive crypto entertainment.
