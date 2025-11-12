Developing the world’s first global, frictionless, loyalty coin for shoppers. Introducing the Chili Coin (CHI) More than a decade in the making, the Chili Coin is a purpose-built, on-chain loyalty token designed for the next generation of digital rewards. We first tested a token in December 2017 which we learned was too early for the ecosystem. Now, with clearer regulations, robust infrastructure and growing public awareness, the timing is perfect. Brands need: • A simple, consumable token that feels like a reward and lives on-chain • Flexible engagement tools—open or closed loop, gamified by agencies, brands or distributors • Modern loyalty experiences that go beyond coupons and rebates • A unified solution for managing rewards across partners and IP holders