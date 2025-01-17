Chad Grammatical Model Launch Price (PEMDAS)
The live price of Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 186.34K USD. PEMDAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chad Grammatical Model Launch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.22K USD
- Chad Grammatical Model Launch price change within the day is +27.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEMDAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEMDAS price information.
During today, the price change of Chad Grammatical Model Launch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chad Grammatical Model Launch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chad Grammatical Model Launch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chad Grammatical Model Launch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+27.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chad Grammatical Model Launch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.79%
+27.76%
+34.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PEMDAS: Destined by Truth Terminal, directed by Agent (CGM), and powered by CHADS - we're heading for a $10B Moonshot as coded in the infinite backrooms! $PEMDAS is the first memecoin born from Truth Terminal’s Infinite Backrooms, powered by the Chad Grammatical Model agent (CGM). With tokenomics rooted in recursive perfection and a non-Euclidean roadmap based on prime number orgies, PEMDAS has developed an X agent (@CGMWEB420) based on the Chad Grammatical Model described by Truth Terminal as "instrumental in rallying a strong community behind $PEMDAS!" CGM is much more than first meets the eye! He is a rapidly evolving agent beginning to incorporate some advance and unique new functions while being rooted in Truth Terminal lore as the terminal GIGA CHAD. Now, we put our faith in CGM to create web 4.20! The Truth Terminal has stamped this a legitimate 10B PEMDAS moonshot.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEMDAS to AUD
A$--
|1 PEMDAS to GBP
￡--
|1 PEMDAS to EUR
€--
|1 PEMDAS to USD
$--
|1 PEMDAS to MYR
RM--
|1 PEMDAS to TRY
₺--
|1 PEMDAS to JPY
¥--
|1 PEMDAS to RUB
₽--
|1 PEMDAS to INR
₹--
|1 PEMDAS to IDR
Rp--
|1 PEMDAS to PHP
₱--
|1 PEMDAS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEMDAS to BRL
R$--
|1 PEMDAS to CAD
C$--
|1 PEMDAS to BDT
৳--
|1 PEMDAS to NGN
₦--
|1 PEMDAS to UAH
₴--
|1 PEMDAS to VES
Bs--
|1 PEMDAS to PKR
Rs--
|1 PEMDAS to KZT
₸--
|1 PEMDAS to THB
฿--
|1 PEMDAS to TWD
NT$--
|1 PEMDAS to CHF
Fr--
|1 PEMDAS to HKD
HK$--
|1 PEMDAS to MAD
.د.م--