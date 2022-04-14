Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cat Wif Hat (CWH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Information CWH (Cat Wif Hat) is a meme token built on Solana, inspired by the whimsical idea of a cat wearing a hat. Combining humor, simplicity, and community-driven engagement, CWH captures the playful spirit of internet meme culture. As a CTO (Community Take Over) project, all decisions are made through shared efforts by the community, emphasizing decentralization, creativity, and inclusivity. CWH stands out as a unique and entertaining addition to the Solana ecosystem. Official Website: https://catwifhatonsol.xyz/ Buy CWH Now!

Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Wif Hat (CWH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 108.72K $ 108.72K $ 108.72K Total Supply: $ 999.33M $ 999.33M $ 999.33M Circulating Supply: $ 999.33M $ 999.33M $ 999.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 108.72K $ 108.72K $ 108.72K All-Time High: $ 0.00815904 $ 0.00815904 $ 0.00815904 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004887 $ 0.00004887 $ 0.00004887 Current Price: $ 0.00010874 $ 0.00010874 $ 0.00010874 Learn more about Cat Wif Hat (CWH) price

Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Wif Hat (CWH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CWH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CWH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CWH's tokenomics, explore CWH token's live price!

CWH Price Prediction Want to know where CWH might be heading? Our CWH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CWH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!