What is Bruh (BRUH)

Meet $BRUH, a green monster who's tired of the hype, the pumps, and the inevitable dumps. Unlike other tokens, $BRUH doesn't care about the moon or lambos. In fact, $BRUH doesn't care about much at all. He's seen the meme tokens come and go, watched as their value bled to zero, and he's had enough. So, what does $BRUH do? He launches his own token, of course. Powered by the iconic Mike Wazowski $BRUH face, $BRUH is here to spread a different kind of energy—a laid-back, "whatever" attitude that's refreshingly honest in a space filled with overzealous optimism. This isn't about creating the next big thing; it's about embracing the $BRUH moments in life, those times when you just want to throw your hands up and say, "Bruh."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bruh (BRUH) Resource Official Website