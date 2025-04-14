Brooder Price (BROOD)
The live price of Brooder (BROOD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.94K USD. BROOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brooder Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Brooder price change within the day is +2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 921.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BROOD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BROOD price information.
During today, the price change of Brooder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brooder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brooder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brooder to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brooder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
+2.12%
+14.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Brooder is an AI engine built for creators to generate their own characters and launch them as tokens on the Solana blockchain using our launchpad. Our framework combines the latest LLM capabilities, users can customise their own contract address and launch a token directly onto Pump Fun for free. Our utility token $BROOD will be the native currency of the platform with a burning mechanism for each deployment + a subscription model paid in $BROOD.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BROOD to VND
₫--
|1 BROOD to AUD
A$--
|1 BROOD to GBP
￡--
|1 BROOD to EUR
€--
|1 BROOD to USD
$--
|1 BROOD to MYR
RM--
|1 BROOD to TRY
₺--
|1 BROOD to JPY
¥--
|1 BROOD to RUB
₽--
|1 BROOD to INR
₹--
|1 BROOD to IDR
Rp--
|1 BROOD to KRW
₩--
|1 BROOD to PHP
₱--
|1 BROOD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BROOD to BRL
R$--
|1 BROOD to CAD
C$--
|1 BROOD to BDT
৳--
|1 BROOD to NGN
₦--
|1 BROOD to UAH
₴--
|1 BROOD to VES
Bs--
|1 BROOD to PKR
Rs--
|1 BROOD to KZT
₸--
|1 BROOD to THB
฿--
|1 BROOD to TWD
NT$--
|1 BROOD to AED
د.إ--
|1 BROOD to CHF
Fr--
|1 BROOD to HKD
HK$--
|1 BROOD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BROOD to MXN
$--