BMX Price (BMX)
The live price of BMX (BMX) today is 5.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.65M USD. BMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BMX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 143.26K USD
- BMX price change within the day is +8.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.76M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BMX price information.
During today, the price change of BMX to USD was $ +0.397325.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BMX to USD was $ -1.8589810860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BMX to USD was $ +2.6111935620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BMX to USD was $ +4.4876615969948928.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.397325
|+8.09%
|30 Days
|$ -1.8589810860
|-35.00%
|60 Days
|$ +2.6111935620
|+49.18%
|90 Days
|$ +4.4876615969948928
|+545.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of BMX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+8.09%
+12.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is a spot and margin DEX on Base, focusing on capital efficiency for liquidity providers. What makes your project unique? Our leading product, wBLT, is an auto-compounding wrapper for BLT - BMX Liquidity Token, or the market-making liquidity for the platform. With wBLT, users are able to open up new opportunities, such as LPing with our governance token BMX for further rewards or using it as collateral to borrow against. History of your project. Originally launched as Morpheus Swap in 2021 on Fantom, the protocol has evolved into a DEX that offers spot and margin trading on 3 different chains, with BMX also having unique features in tokenomics. What’s next for your project? Scaling users and liquidity on Base, as well as increasing adoption of wBLT through external integrations. What can your token be used for? BMX can be used for governance and to receive rewards through the BMX-wBLT LP.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BMX to AUD
A$8.496
|1 BMX to GBP
￡4.1949
|1 BMX to EUR
€5.0976
|1 BMX to USD
$5.31
|1 BMX to MYR
RM23.8419
|1 BMX to TRY
₺186.912
|1 BMX to JPY
¥834.201
|1 BMX to RUB
₽537.4782
|1 BMX to INR
₹451.8279
|1 BMX to IDR
Rp85,645.1493
|1 BMX to PHP
₱310.7943
|1 BMX to EGP
￡E.271.2348
|1 BMX to BRL
R$32.8689
|1 BMX to CAD
C$7.5933
|1 BMX to BDT
৳635.2884
|1 BMX to NGN
₦8,219.7738
|1 BMX to UAH
₴223.4448
|1 BMX to VES
Bs270.81
|1 BMX to PKR
Rs1,481.1714
|1 BMX to KZT
₸2,772.8289
|1 BMX to THB
฿182.133
|1 BMX to TWD
NT$173.637
|1 BMX to CHF
Fr4.7259
|1 BMX to HKD
HK$41.2056
|1 BMX to MAD
.د.م53.4717