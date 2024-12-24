Big Cheungus Price ($CHEUNGUS)
The live price of Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) today is 0.00255928 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.54M USD. $CHEUNGUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Big Cheungus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.11K USD
- Big Cheungus price change within the day is +44.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $CHEUNGUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $CHEUNGUS price information.
During today, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ +0.00078298.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ -0.0017196948.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00078298
|+44.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017196948
|-67.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Big Cheungus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.03%
+44.08%
+54.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) is a meme community on Solana. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun and is a purely community-driven project. Huyen "Big Cheungus" Cheung (Chinese: 张振熙) is an American political advisor appointed as White House Communications Director to serve in the incoming Donald Trump administration. Cheung will be all over mainstream media starting 2025. The Cheungus community is growing and will take over the entire space.
