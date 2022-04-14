BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BIDZ Coin (BIDZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) Information BIDZ Coin has a unique approach to the online commerce and real-world applications. You can use your BIDZ Coin to buy real products or services throughout our ecosystem. Upon launch of BIDZ Coin, the team plans to build a bridge between crypto, commerce, and real world applications. Official Website: https://bidz.store Buy BIDZ Now!

BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BIDZ Coin (BIDZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.25M $ 4.25M $ 4.25M Total Supply: $ 13.85B $ 13.85B $ 13.85B Circulating Supply: $ 2.95B $ 2.95B $ 2.95B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.94M $ 19.94M $ 19.94M All-Time High: $ 0.096685 $ 0.096685 $ 0.096685 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00143995 $ 0.00143995 $ 0.00143995 Learn more about BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) price

BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIDZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIDZ's tokenomics, explore BIDZ token's live price!

BIDZ Price Prediction Want to know where BIDZ might be heading? Our BIDZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BIDZ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!