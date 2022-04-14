Beets Staked Sonic (STS) Tokenomics
Beets Staked Sonic (STS) Information
stS is a liquid-staked token that users receive when they stake S on the Beets platform. The value of stS naturally appreciates in relation to S thanks to native network staking rewards from validator delegation being automatically compounded within the token. Due to the management of underlying nodes, validators earn 15% of the overall stS staking rewards. Beets also takes a 10% protocol fee on the rewards after the validator fees. The APY displayed on the UI is the APY the user receives (all fees have been subtracted automatically). To stake, users simply need to head to the stS page and select how much S they wish to deposit. As an alternative to staking, users can swap out of stS on DEXs by swapping their stS for S on the Swap Page.
Beets Staked Sonic (STS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beets Staked Sonic (STS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Beets Staked Sonic (STS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Beets Staked Sonic (STS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand STS's tokenomics, explore STS token's live price!
STS Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.