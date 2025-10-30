Beaver Coin (BEAVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.70% Price Change (1D) -3.29% Price Change (7D) -10.95% Price Change (7D) -10.95%

Beaver Coin (BEAVER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BEAVER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BEAVER's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BEAVER has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, -3.29% over 24 hours, and -10.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beaver Coin (BEAVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.12K$ 24.12K $ 24.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.65K$ 24.65K $ 24.65K Circulation Supply 694.48M 694.48M 694.48M Total Supply 709,650,731.2191441 709,650,731.2191441 709,650,731.2191441

The current Market Cap of Beaver Coin is $ 24.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEAVER is 694.48M, with a total supply of 709650731.2191441. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.65K.