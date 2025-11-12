BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Tokenomics
BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Information
It's a meme coin from Matt Furie universe
Who is Beast Seller?
The new face of the Furieverse. You’ve seen the cover of Cortex Vertex - yeah, that’s Beast. Not just on the cover. He is the cover! Beast is pure chaos, cosmic swagger and meme magic rolled into one feral package. Nobody can define him - and that’s exactly the point. He’s not here to explain. He’s here to explode. From the mind of Matt Furie, Beast follows front cover legends like Pepe, Brett, Andy, Landwolf, and Hoppy. Their charts went vertical. Beast is next. History is being drawn. Don’t fade the cover character.
BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BEAST SELLER (BEAST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEAST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEAST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
