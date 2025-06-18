What is Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA)

Atlantis is a next-generation DeFi protocol built on Sonic, designed from the ground up as a fully integrated, end-to-end ecosystem. Instead of scattering features across different platforms, Atlantis brings everything together — a high-performance DEX powered by Algebra Integral v4, a native launchpad, efficient staking tools, and seamless liquidity provisioning. This design makes sure that every action within the ecosystem contributes to its growth, capturing value and flowing it back to the community. By keeping revenue flows internal and reducing friction, Atlantis enhances capital efficiency and supports sustainable token dynamics through our GMX-inspired dual-token model.

Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) Resource Official Website

Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AQUA token's extensive tokenomics now!