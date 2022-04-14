Asia Coin (ASIA) Information

Asia Coin(ASIA) is the native token (ERC20) of Asia Exchange and aiming to be widely used in Asian markets among Diamonds,Gold and Crypto dealers. AsiaX Team is now offering crypto trading combined with 360,000+ loose diamonds stock search engine . AsiaEx-instant crypto exchange designed for secure level of protection ensuring complete anonymity. Online Diamond Exchange-crypto to diamonds solution allowing major cryptocurrencies to be exchanged to certified stones with a laser inscription of a unique ID.

Users are able to list certified diamonds for sale once verified as vendors. Asia Coin is now available on a few major exchanges such as Uniswap, ,SushiSwap,P2PB2B,Coinsbit,IndoEx and Waves Exchange. Circulating Supply:19,100,100 ASIA Max Supply:100,000,000 ASIA