ANT COLONY (ANTS) Price Information (USD)

ANT COLONY (ANTS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ANTS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ANTS's all-time high price is $ 0.0019544, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ANTS has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.63% over 24 hours, and +4.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ANT COLONY (ANTS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of ANT COLONY is $ 13.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANTS is 999.10M, with a total supply of 999102160.35606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.62K.