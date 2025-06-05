Anju Price (ANJU)
The live price of Anju (ANJU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.79K USD. ANJU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anju Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anju price change within the day is -15.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 356.59B USD
During today, the price change of Anju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anju to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anju to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-94.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Anju: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
-15.15%
-25.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Riko Wako “I'm here Yesterday, I came to Riko Wako family from the care center in Chiba. Your name is Anju She's a young and energetic girl! Looks like Rico Wako won't have a problem either Food was eaten and took a walk. Thank you for your continued support” $ANJU is a memecoin on Ethereum, inspired by a Shiba Inu adopted from Chibawan shelter, linked to Neiro and Cocoro. It aims to build community and hype, with a $170K market cap and $22K liquidity. No utility beyond meme-driven trading.
