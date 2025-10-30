Alvey Chain (WALV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.18533$ 0.18533 $ 0.18533 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.98% Price Change (1D) +32.14% Price Change (7D) +35.43% Price Change (7D) +35.43%

Alvey Chain (WALV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WALV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WALV's all-time high price is $ 0.18533, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WALV has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, +32.14% over 24 hours, and +35.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alvey Chain (WALV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.50K$ 12.50K $ 12.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.30K$ 16.30K $ 16.30K Circulation Supply 116.77M 116.77M 116.77M Total Supply 152,312,732.0 152,312,732.0 152,312,732.0

The current Market Cap of Alvey Chain is $ 12.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WALV is 116.77M, with a total supply of 152312732.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.30K.