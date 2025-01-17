Altariste by Virtuals Price (ASTA)
The live price of Altariste by Virtuals (ASTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 221.26K USD. ASTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Altariste by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.59K USD
- Altariste by Virtuals price change within the day is -20.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 744.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTA price information.
During today, the price change of Altariste by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Altariste by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Altariste by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Altariste by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Altariste by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-20.49%
+31.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Altariste ($ASTA) bridges the gap between AI technology and Web3 gaming, offering players a unique interactive experience both inside and beyond gameplay. As an AI-powered digital companion, Altariste serves multiple purposes within the Apeiron ecosystem, including: Engagement: Acting as a guide for players, Altariste assists in navigating complex game mechanics such as NFT-based ownership, marketplace trading, and gameplay strategies. Entertainment: Beyond her role in gaming, Altariste enriches the player experience by hosting events, sharing lore, and fostering community interactions through her AI-driven personality. Utility: The $ASTA token integrates with the Apeiron ecosystem to unlock features, provide rewards, and facilitate interactions with Altariste and the broader decentralized economy. By combining blockchain innovation with AI-driven interactivity, Altariste enhances accessibility, engagement, and entertainment within the Web3 gaming space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASTA to AUD
A$--
|1 ASTA to GBP
￡--
|1 ASTA to EUR
€--
|1 ASTA to USD
$--
|1 ASTA to MYR
RM--
|1 ASTA to TRY
₺--
|1 ASTA to JPY
¥--
|1 ASTA to RUB
₽--
|1 ASTA to INR
₹--
|1 ASTA to IDR
Rp--
|1 ASTA to PHP
₱--
|1 ASTA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASTA to BRL
R$--
|1 ASTA to CAD
C$--
|1 ASTA to BDT
৳--
|1 ASTA to NGN
₦--
|1 ASTA to UAH
₴--
|1 ASTA to VES
Bs--
|1 ASTA to PKR
Rs--
|1 ASTA to KZT
₸--
|1 ASTA to THB
฿--
|1 ASTA to TWD
NT$--
|1 ASTA to CHF
Fr--
|1 ASTA to HKD
HK$--
|1 ASTA to MAD
.د.م--