Ooki Token (OOKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ooki Token (OOKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ooki Token (OOKI) Information Ooki is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. Ooki Protocol allows anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol. Official Website: https://ooki.cc Whitepaper: https://ooki.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0De05F6447ab4D22c8827449EE4bA2D5C288379B Buy OOKI Now!

Ooki Token (OOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ooki Token (OOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 182.56 $ 182.56 $ 182.56 Total Supply: $ 13.84B $ 13.84B $ 13.84B Circulating Supply: $ 13.72B $ 13.72B $ 13.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 184.14 $ 184.14 $ 184.14 All-Time High: $ 0.05555 $ 0.05555 $ 0.05555 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000904691232714 $ 0.000000904691232714 $ 0.000000904691232714 Current Price: $ 0.00000001331 $ 0.00000001331 $ 0.00000001331 Learn more about Ooki Token (OOKI) price

Ooki Token (OOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ooki Token (OOKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OOKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OOKI's tokenomics, explore OOKI token's live price!

How to Buy OOKI Interested in adding Ooki Token (OOKI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OOKI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OOKI on MEXC now!

Ooki Token (OOKI) Price History Analyzing the price history of OOKI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OOKI Price History now!

OOKI Price Prediction Want to know where OOKI might be heading? Our OOKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OOKI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!