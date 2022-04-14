CelData (CELDATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CelData (CELDATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CelData (CELDATA) Information DeSci is an innovative movement leveraging blockchain, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps) to transform scientific research, funding, and data sharing. It promotes transparency, fairness, and openness by decentralizing traditional structures. Official Website: https://celdata.bio/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jTXOEvDlpvfM9gFZE7CC6Oiux2xe0i2e/view?usp=drivesdk Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x762a9cbb2d964a277ba2502b719b0c506237d527 Buy CELDATA Now!

CelData (CELDATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CelData (CELDATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1,000,000,000.00T $ 1,000,000,000.00T $ 1,000,000,000.00T Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13,300.00T $ 13,300.00T $ 13,300.00T All-Time High: $ 0.55599 $ 0.55599 $ 0.55599 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0000133 $ 0.0000133 $ 0.0000133 Learn more about CelData (CELDATA) price

CelData (CELDATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CelData (CELDATA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CELDATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CELDATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CELDATA's tokenomics, explore CELDATA token's live price!

