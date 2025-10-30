FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction (USD)

Get FUSIO price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FUSIO will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

FUSIO Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, FUSIO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001791 in 2025. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, FUSIO could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001880 in 2026. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FUSIO is $ 0.001974 with a 10.25% growth rate. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FUSIO is $ 0.002073 with a 15.76% growth rate. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUSIO in 2029 is $ 0.002177 along with 21.55% growth rate. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUSIO in 2030 is $ 0.002286 along with 27.63% growth rate. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of FUSIO could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003723. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of FUSIO could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.006065. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.001791 0.00%

2026 $ 0.001880 5.00%

2027 $ 0.001974 10.25%

2028 $ 0.002073 15.76%

2029 $ 0.002177 21.55%

2030 $ 0.002286 27.63%

2031 $ 0.002400 34.01%

2032 $ 0.002520 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.002646 47.75%

2034 $ 0.002778 55.13%

2035 $ 0.002917 62.89%

2036 $ 0.003063 71.03%

2037 $ 0.003216 79.59%

2038 $ 0.003377 88.56%

2039 $ 0.003546 97.99%

2040 $ 0.003723 107.89% Show More Short Term FUSIO Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.001791 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.001791 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.001793 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.001798 0.41% FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FUSIO on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.001791 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FUSIO, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.001791 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FUSIO, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.001793 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FUSIO is $0.001798 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current FUSIO Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 360.23K$ 360.23K $ 360.23K Circulation Supply 201.10M 201.10M 201.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest FUSIO price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, FUSIO has a circulating supply of 201.10M and a total market capitalization of $ 360.23K. View Live FUSIO Price

FUSIO Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on FUSIO live price page, the current price of FUSIO is 0.001791USD. The circulating supply of FUSIO(FUSIO) is 201.10M FUSIO , giving it a market capitalization of $360,225 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.16% $ 0 $ 0.001794 $ 0.001791

7 Days 1.01% $ 0.000018 $ 0.002651 $ 0.001767

30 Days -38.26% $ -0.000685 $ 0.002651 $ 0.001767 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, FUSIO has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -0.16% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, FUSIO was trading at a high of $0.002651 and a low of $0.001767 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.01% . This recent trend showcases FUSIO's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, FUSIO has experienced a -38.26% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000685 to its value. This indicates that FUSIO could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does FUSIO (FUSIO) Price Prediction Module Work? The FUSIO Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FUSIO based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for FUSIO over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FUSIO, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of FUSIO. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FUSIO. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FUSIO to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of FUSIO.

Why is FUSIO Price Prediction Important?

FUSIO Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

