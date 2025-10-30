OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get OpenxAI Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much OPENX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of OpenxAI Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.416 $0.416 $0.416 +4.00% USD Actual Prediction OpenxAI Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, OpenxAI Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.416 in 2025. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, OpenxAI Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.4368 in 2026. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of OPENX is $ 0.45864 with a 10.25% growth rate. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of OPENX is $ 0.481572 with a 15.76% growth rate. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OPENX in 2029 is $ 0.505650 along with 21.55% growth rate. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OPENX in 2030 is $ 0.530933 along with 27.63% growth rate. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of OpenxAI Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.864834. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of OpenxAI Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.4087. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.416 0.00%

2026 $ 0.4368 5.00%

2027 $ 0.45864 10.25%

2028 $ 0.481572 15.76%

2029 $ 0.505650 21.55%

2030 $ 0.530933 27.63%

2031 $ 0.557479 34.01%

2032 $ 0.585353 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.614621 47.75%

2034 $ 0.645352 55.13%

2035 $ 0.677620 62.89%

2036 $ 0.711501 71.03%

2037 $ 0.747076 79.59%

2038 $ 0.784430 88.56%

2039 $ 0.823651 97.99%

2040 $ 0.864834 107.89% Show More Short Term OpenxAI Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.416 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.416056 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.416398 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.417709 0.41% OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for OPENX on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.416 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for OPENX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.416056 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for OPENX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.416398 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for OPENX is $0.417709 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current OpenxAI Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.416$ 0.416 $ 0.416 Price Change (24H) +4.00% Market Cap $ 4.16M$ 4.16M $ 4.16M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Volume (24H) $ 78.08K$ 78.08K $ 78.08K Volume (24H) -- The latest OPENX price is $ 0.416. It has a 24-hour change of +4.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 78.08K. Furthermore, OPENX has a circulating supply of 10.00M and a total market capitalization of $ 4.16M.

OpenxAI Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on OpenxAI Network live price page, the current price of OpenxAI Network is 0.416USD. The circulating supply of OpenxAI Network(OPENX) is 0.00 OPENX , giving it a market capitalization of $4.16M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.08% $ 0.031899 $ 0.4172 $ 0.3693

7 Days 0.76% $ 0.179699 $ 0.5519 $ 0.1963

30 Days -0.43% $ -0.316600 $ 0.935 $ 0.1963 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, OpenxAI Network has shown a price movement of $0.031899 , reflecting a 0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, OpenxAI Network was trading at a high of $0.5519 and a low of $0.1963 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.76% . This recent trend showcases OPENX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, OpenxAI Network has experienced a -0.43% change, reflecting approximately $-0.316600 to its value. This indicates that OPENX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete OpenxAI Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full OPENX Price History

How Does OpenxAI Network (OPENX) Price Prediction Module Work? The OpenxAI Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of OPENX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for OpenxAI Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of OPENX, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of OpenxAI Network. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of OPENX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of OPENX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of OpenxAI Network.

Why is OPENX Price Prediction Important?

OPENX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

