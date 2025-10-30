NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get NVIDIA xStock price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much NVDAX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of NVIDIA xStock % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $208.17 $208.17 $208.17 +0.55% USD Actual Prediction NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 208.17 in 2025. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 218.5785 in 2026. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of NVDAX is $ 229.5074 with a 10.25% growth rate. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of NVDAX is $ 240.9827 with a 15.76% growth rate. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVDAX in 2029 is $ 253.0319 along with 21.55% growth rate. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVDAX in 2030 is $ 265.6835 along with 27.63% growth rate. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 432.7704. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 704.9375. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 208.17 0.00%

2026 $ 218.5785 5.00%

2027 $ 229.5074 10.25%

2028 $ 240.9827 15.76%

2029 $ 253.0319 21.55%

2030 $ 265.6835 27.63%

2031 $ 278.9677 34.01%

2032 $ 292.9160 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 307.5618 47.75%

2034 $ 322.9399 55.13%

2035 $ 339.0869 62.89%

2036 $ 356.0413 71.03%

2037 $ 373.8434 79.59%

2038 $ 392.5355 88.56%

2039 $ 412.1623 97.99%

2040 $ 432.7704 107.89% Show More Short Term NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 208.17 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 208.1985 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 208.3696 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 209.0254 0.41% NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for NVDAX on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $208.17 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for NVDAX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $208.1985 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for NVDAX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $208.3696 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for NVDAX is $209.0254 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current NVIDIA xStock Price Statistics Current Price $ 208.17$ 208.17 $ 208.17 Price Change (24H) +0.55% Market Cap $ 20.83M$ 20.83M $ 20.83M Circulation Supply 100.05K 100.05K 100.05K Volume (24H) $ 90.35K$ 90.35K $ 90.35K Volume (24H) -- The latest NVDAX price is $ 208.17. It has a 24-hour change of +0.55%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.35K. Furthermore, NVDAX has a circulating supply of 100.05K and a total market capitalization of $ 20.83M. View Live NVDAX Price

NVIDIA xStock Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on NVIDIA xStock live price page, the current price of NVIDIA xStock is 208.22USD. The circulating supply of NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) is 0.00 NVDAX , giving it a market capitalization of $20.83M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 2.1100 $ 211.97 $ 204.84

7 Days 0.15% $ 27.2000 $ 211.97 $ 179.28

30 Days 0.15% $ 26.5400 $ 211.97 $ 177.01 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, NVIDIA xStock has shown a price movement of $2.1100 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, NVIDIA xStock was trading at a high of $211.97 and a low of $179.28 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.15% . This recent trend showcases NVDAX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, NVIDIA xStock has experienced a 0.15% change, reflecting approximately $26.5400 to its value. This indicates that NVDAX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete NVIDIA xStock price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full NVDAX Price History

How Does NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Prediction Module Work? The NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of NVDAX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for NVIDIA xStock over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of NVDAX, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of NVIDIA xStock. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of NVDAX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of NVDAX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of NVIDIA xStock.

Why is NVDAX Price Prediction Important?

NVDAX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

