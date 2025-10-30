Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Hims Hers Health price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much HIMSON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy HIMSON

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Hims Hers Health % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $46.91 $46.91 $46.91 -2.91% USD Actual Prediction Hims Hers Health Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Hims Hers Health could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 46.91 in 2025. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Hims Hers Health could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 49.2555 in 2026. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of HIMSON is $ 51.7182 with a 10.25% growth rate. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of HIMSON is $ 54.3041 with a 15.76% growth rate. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HIMSON in 2029 is $ 57.0193 along with 21.55% growth rate. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HIMSON in 2030 is $ 59.8703 along with 27.63% growth rate. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Hims Hers Health could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 97.5225. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Hims Hers Health could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 158.8539. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 46.91 0.00%

2026 $ 49.2555 5.00%

2027 $ 51.7182 10.25%

2028 $ 54.3041 15.76%

2029 $ 57.0193 21.55%

2030 $ 59.8703 27.63%

2031 $ 62.8638 34.01%

2032 $ 66.0070 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 69.3074 47.75%

2034 $ 72.7728 55.13%

2035 $ 76.4114 62.89%

2036 $ 80.2320 71.03%

2037 $ 84.2436 79.59%

2038 $ 88.4558 88.56%

2039 $ 92.8785 97.99%

2040 $ 97.5225 107.89% Show More Short Term Hims Hers Health Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 46.91 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 46.9164 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 46.9549 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 47.1027 0.41% Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HIMSON on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $46.91 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HIMSON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $46.9164 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for HIMSON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $46.9549 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HIMSON is $47.1027 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Hims Hers Health Price Statistics Current Price $ 46.91$ 46.91 $ 46.91 Price Change (24H) -2.91% Market Cap $ 278.09K$ 278.09K $ 278.09K Circulation Supply 5.93K 5.93K 5.93K Volume (24H) $ 59.29K$ 59.29K $ 59.29K Volume (24H) -- The latest HIMSON price is $ 46.91. It has a 24-hour change of -2.91%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.29K. Furthermore, HIMSON has a circulating supply of 5.93K and a total market capitalization of $ 278.09K. View Live HIMSON Price

How to Buy Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Trying to buy HIMSON? You can now purchase HIMSON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Hims Hers Health and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy HIMSON Now

Hims Hers Health Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Hims Hers Health live price page, the current price of Hims Hers Health is 46.9USD. The circulating supply of Hims Hers Health(HIMSON) is 0.00 HIMSON , giving it a market capitalization of $278.09K . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.660000 $ 48.51 $ 46.28

7 Days -0.02% $ -1.0300 $ 50.76 $ 46.28

30 Days -0.20% $ -11.8500 $ 65.15 $ 46.17 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Hims Hers Health has shown a price movement of $-0.660000 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Hims Hers Health was trading at a high of $50.76 and a low of $46.28 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.02% . This recent trend showcases HIMSON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Hims Hers Health has experienced a -0.20% change, reflecting approximately $-11.8500 to its value. This indicates that HIMSON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Hims Hers Health price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full HIMSON Price History

How Does Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) Price Prediction Module Work? The Hims Hers Health Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HIMSON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Hims Hers Health over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HIMSON, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Hims Hers Health. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HIMSON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HIMSON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Hims Hers Health.

Why is HIMSON Price Prediction Important?

HIMSON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is HIMSON worth investing now? According to your predictions, HIMSON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of HIMSON next month? According to the Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) price prediction tool, the forecasted HIMSON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 HIMSON cost in 2026? The price of 1 Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) today is $46.91 . According to the prediction module above, HIMSON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of HIMSON in 2027? Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HIMSON by 2027. What is the estimated price target of HIMSON in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of HIMSON in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 HIMSON cost in 2030? The price of 1 Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) today is $46.91 . According to the prediction module above, HIMSON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the HIMSON price prediction for 2040? Hims Hers Health (HIMSON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HIMSON by 2040. Sign Up Now