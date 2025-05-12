Cena WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D)
Bieżąca cena WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) z dzisiaj wynosi 0.06359 USD. Ma obecnie kapitalizację rynkową $ 652.95K USD. Cena WEB3D do USD jest aktualizowana w czasie rzeczywistym.
Kluczowe wyniki rynkowe WEB3 DECISION:
- 24-godzinny wolumen obrotu wynosi -- USD
- Zmiana cenowa WEB3 DECISION w ciągu dnia wynosi -0.46%
- Podaż w obiegu 10.37M USD
W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny WEB3 DECISION do USD wyniosła $ -0.00029619820978259.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny WEB3 DECISION do USD wyniosła $ +0.0661356793.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny WEB3 DECISION do USD wyniosła $ +0.0746610825.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny WEB3 DECISION do USD wyniosła $ +0.01448174958498665.
|Okres
|Zmień (USD)
|Zmień (%)
|Dzisiaj
|$ -0.00029619820978259
|-0.46%
|30 Dni
|$ +0.0661356793
|+104.00%
|60 dni
|$ +0.0746610825
|+117.41%
|90 dni
|$ +0.01448174958498665
|+29.49%
Odkryj najnowszą analizę cen WEB3 DECISION: Minimum i maksimum 24h, ATH i codzienne zmiany:
+0.85%
-0.46%
+20.84%
Zanurz się w statystyki rynku: kapitalizacja rynkowa, wolumen 24h i podaż:
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
|1 WEB3D do VND
₫1,673.37085
|1 WEB3D do AUD
A$0.0985645
|1 WEB3D do GBP
￡0.0476925
|1 WEB3D do EUR
€0.0565951
|1 WEB3D do USD
$0.06359
|1 WEB3D do MYR
RM0.273437
|1 WEB3D do TRY
₺2.4634766
|1 WEB3D do JPY
¥9.2758733
|1 WEB3D do RUB
₽5.2429955
|1 WEB3D do INR
₹5.4312219
|1 WEB3D do IDR
Rp1,059.8329094
|1 WEB3D do KRW
₩88.688973
|1 WEB3D do PHP
₱3.5203424
|1 WEB3D do EGP
￡E.3.2221053
|1 WEB3D do BRL
R$0.3586476
|1 WEB3D do CAD
C$0.0883901
|1 WEB3D do BDT
৳7.751621
|1 WEB3D do NGN
₦102.398977
|1 WEB3D do UAH
₴2.645344
|1 WEB3D do VES
Bs5.85028
|1 WEB3D do PKR
Rs17.9272928
|1 WEB3D do KZT
₸32.7946348
|1 WEB3D do THB
฿2.1016495
|1 WEB3D do TWD
NT$1.9235975
|1 WEB3D do AED
د.إ0.2333753
|1 WEB3D do CHF
Fr0.0527797
|1 WEB3D do HKD
HK$0.4940943
|1 WEB3D do MAD
.د.م0.5882075
|1 WEB3D do MXN
$1.2361896